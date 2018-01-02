Pakistan Summons US Envoy, Seeks Clarification Over Donald Trump's Tweet

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

We will respond to President Trump's tweet shortly inshallah...Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction.. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 1, 2018

Pakistan has summoned United States ambassador David Hale over President Donald Trump's tweet, in which he has accused Pakistan of lying and cheating in war on terrorism.According to the Express Tribune, Pakistan's foreign office on Monday summoned the U.S. envoy to lodge its protest against the tweet.The national daily quoted sources as saying that Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua sought an explanation from the envoy in the matter.Earlier, Trump, yet again, castigated Pakistan for providing safe havens to terrorists.Trump, in a strongly-worded tweet, said America had been "foolishly" giving aid to Pakistan for 15 years, but in return, it has only received "lies and deceit"."The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump posted on the micro-blogging site on Monday.Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, in a tweet, said Islamabad has already refused to "do more" for the United States."We have already told the US that we will not do more, so Trump's 'no more' does not hold any importance," Geo News quoted Asif as saying in an interview."Pakistan is ready to publicly provide every detail of the US aid that it has received," he added.Also, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee to discuss Trumps remarks against Islamabad and take leaders of the opposition parties into confidence over the this matter, Geo News reported citing sources.Meanwhile, an Al Jazeera correspondent has challenged the figure of the aid that had been given to Pakistan in the last 15 years.The network's English Web Correspondent, Asad Hashim, replied to Trump's tweet and said the actual figure was $14.788 billion and not 33 billion dollars, as being claimed.