Pakistani Team to Probe Disappearance of Ex-army Officer in Nepal

Islamabad: A Pakistani team will visit Nepal to probe the disappearance of a retired Pakistan Army officer from Lumbini near Nepal's border with India.

"A team comprising government officials from the Ministry of Interior will proceed for Nepal to examine the firsthand facts," the Nation reported.

Lt Col (Rtd) Mohammad Habib Zahir went missing soon after he landed in the Nepalese town of Lumbini last month where he was supposed to appear for an interview.



The family of the retired Pakistan Army officer has told police that he may have been kidnapped by "enemy spy agencies".

Saad Habib, a son of the missing officer, in an FIR said that his father was received by one Javed Ansari in Nepal who took him to Lumbini.

The Pakistani team will take the statement of Ansari, the host and airline officials/hotel management to assess as to who arranged the bookings etc, the daily said.

The team will seek any other information from fellow passengers or any other person concerned and also take statement of the police officer in-charge of the city/town from where he went missing, it said.



Zahir, who retired in October 2014 and belonged to artillery wing of the army, was currently employed with a private firm in Pakistan and had posted his CV online for employment.

A caller identified as Mark Thompson had reportedly contacted him both via email and telephone for a job interview in Nepal for which he was also provided an air ticket.