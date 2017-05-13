DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Pakistani Team to Probe Disappearance of Ex-army Officer in Nepal
Representative image
Islamabad: A Pakistani team will visit Nepal to probe the disappearance of a retired Pakistan Army officer from Lumbini near Nepal's border with India.
"A team comprising government officials from the Ministry of Interior will proceed for Nepal to examine the firsthand facts," the Nation reported.
The family of the retired Pakistan Army officer has told police that he may have been kidnapped by "enemy spy agencies".
Saad Habib, a son of the missing officer, in an FIR said that his father was received by one Javed Ansari in Nepal who took him to Lumbini.
The Pakistani team will take the statement of Ansari, the host and airline officials/hotel management to assess as to who arranged the bookings etc, the daily said.
Zahir, who retired in October 2014 and belonged to artillery wing of the army, was currently employed with a private firm in Pakistan and had posted his CV online for employment.
A caller identified as Mark Thompson had reportedly contacted him both via email and telephone for a job interview in Nepal for which he was also provided an air ticket.
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: DD vs RPS - Turning Point - Ben Stokes Dismissal
- Alien: Covenant Movie Review: A Gripping Dose of Nostalgia That Scares You
- Meri Pyaari Bindu Review: An Overlong Film That Never Finds Its Groove
- Xiaomi 'Mi Home' Launched in Bengaluru as a First For Offline Sales; 100 More to Come
- IPL 2017: DD vs RPS - Star of the Match - Karun Nair