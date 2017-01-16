Pakistani Villagers Attack Qatari Prince's Hunting Party
Representative image
Quetta: A Pakistani official says a group of villagers attacked the convoy of a Qatari prince on a hunting trip, wounding four people.
Yasir Khan, deputy commissioner of the Musakhel district, near the Afghan border, says the mob was led by a local landowner who objected to the hunting of the houbara bustard, a rare bird prized by Gulf Arab elites.
Khan says nearly 30 villagers armed with guns and sticks attacked the convoy today, forcing the royal to relocate to a safer area. He declined to identify the visiting prince.
