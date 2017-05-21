Pakistan Army to 'Jointly Fight' Kulbhushan Jadhav Case at The Hague

New Delhi: Pakistan’s military will “jointly fight” the Kulbhushan Jadhav case with the civilian leadership at the International Court of Justice, state-run Radio Pakistan quoted a leading politician of Nawaz Sharif’s ruling PML-N as saying.

“Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq says the government and Pakistan Army will jointly fight the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in International Court of Justice (ICJ),” Radio Pakistan reported.

"It is time to be united," Sadiq was quoted as saying by Pakistan’s The Nation newspaper. "Pakistan will not take any dictation on the issue and it would do whatever would be in its interest."

Sadiq, however, didn’t elaborate on how exactly the military would “join” the case at the world court. The army enjoys considerable influence in Pakistan which has witnessed three military coups.

It was military court that sentenced Jadhav, 46, to death on charges of "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities". India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy but Pakistan claimed to have arrested him from Balochistan on March 3, 2016.

The ICJ this week stayed Jadhav’s execution pending proceedings and upheld India’s right to consular access, a request Pakistan has denied as many as 16 times.

The Nawaz Sharif government has been under fire for its handling of the Jadhav case at the ICJ, with many questioning the decision to go to the world court in the first place.

Sadiq’s statement comes just when Pakistan’s military and government are emerging from the aftermath of a media leak about an alleged rift between the two power centres in the country over the sacking of Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi, Sharif’s top aide.

Fatemi was dismissed for his alleged role in leaking details of a high-level meeting during which the civilian leadership reportedly confronted the army over their alleged reluctance to combat militancy in Pakistan, PTI reported.