Pakistan's Deposed PM Nawaz Sharif to Lead Rally Despite Security Threats

Nawaz Sharif plans to spend two nights along Grand Trunk Road, the main road from Islamabad to Lahore, during his first public appearances since July 28. That's when the country's Supreme Court disqualified him from serving for concealing his assets.

Associated Press

Updated:August 9, 2017, 1:18 PM IST
File photo of Nawaz Sharif. (Getty Images)
File photo of Nawaz Sharif. (Getty Images)
Islamabad: Pakistan's deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is preparing to demonstrate his political strength by leading a rally from the capital to his home city of Lahore, ignoring security threats.

Asif Kirmani, a lawmaker from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, said convoys of vehicles carrying supporters will depart from Islamabad Wednesday.

Sharif plans to spend two nights along Grand Trunk Road, the main road from Islamabad to Lahore, during his first public appearances since July 28. That's when the country's Supreme Court disqualified him from serving for concealing his assets.

It also comes a day after Sharif claimed that his removal did not mean his future in politics was over.

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

