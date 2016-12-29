Philippines President Duterte Threatens to Throw Officials Out of Flying Helicopter
File photo of President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte (Photo: REUTERS)
Manila: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to throw officials out of a flying helicopter if they misused public funds and admitted on live television that he has done it before, a media report said on Thursday.
"Whoever will use this (public funds) for corruption, I will get him (to) ride the helicopter with me going to Manila and will push him out while we are up in the air," Duterte said in a speech Tuesday.
"Yes I will do that! I did that before and I can do that again."
When asked if the event actually happened -- and if the person killed was a kidnapper, as local media was reporting -- Martin Andanar, the presidential Communications Secretary, told CNN on Thursday "It happened; he said it."
This is not the first time Duterte has admitted to killing people.
Earlier this month, he told a business forum that he personally killed suspected criminals.
Duterte had previously been accused of killing a government official with a Uzi submachine gun, CNN said.
Despite the killing admissions and rising body count, Duterte remains extremely popular in the Philippines, with polls showing a high percentage of the country remains supportive and trusting of the President.
Recommended For You
- First LookShahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve
- BREAKING TABOOUdta Punjab, Kahaani 2, Dear Zindagi: Films That Spoke About Issues in 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special
- knockout!Ronda Rousey Loses UFC Title Fight to Amanda Nunes in 48 Seconds