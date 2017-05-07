DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
PIA Pilot Sleeps on UK-bound Flight, Hands The Plane to Trainee; Probe ordered
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)
Karachi: Lahore: A senior pilot of Pakistan's flag carrier PIA has been taken off duty for allegedly sleeping on a London-bound flight and risking the lives of over 300 passengers by handing over the aircraft to a trainee.
The issue would have gone unnoticed, but one of the passengers saw the uniformed pilot sleeping. Upon learning about who he was, the passenger raised the matter with cabin crew and an airhostess registered his complaint.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was initially reluctant to take action against Hashmi, a former president of the highly influential Pakistan Air Lines Pilots Association (PALPA), but later caved in to "pressure from above".
PIA spokesman Danyal Gilani said Hashmi, who "compromised air safety and put the lives of over 305 passengers on board at risk", has been taken off from flying duty pending an investigation.
Hashmi, an instructor, gets over Rs 100,000 each month to train pilots. He was supposed to train Yazdani during the flight, however, instead of performing his duty, Hashmi went for a quick lie-down, the report said.
Meanwhile, Hashmi said that it was a normal practice that a pilot takes a nap during long-hour flights in the presence of co-pilots.
"It is a wrong allegation that I took a two-and-a-half hour sleep during the flight. I did not sleep during the said flight," Hashmi clarified.
The development has surfaced at a time when a top PIA official, facing serious allegations of corruption, left the country yesterday after he was given a special exemption by the Interior Ministry to fly abroad for a month even though his name is still on the country's no-fly list.
Bernd Hildenbrand, the suspended CEO of the national flag carrier is under investigation on charges of corruption amounting to billions of rupees. The Federal Investigation Agency is probing the corruption charges against him.
Recommended For You
- Sunil Narine Hits Fastest IPL Half-century Against RCB
- Moto G5 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- Can't Threaten People in The Name of Religion, Says Sonu Nigam
- BCCI Vows To Continue Revenue Fight Despite Champions Trophy Clearance