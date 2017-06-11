GET APP News18 APP
Pilot Diverts EasyJet Flight to London Over Suspicious Talk

Associated Press

Updated: June 11, 2017, 10:39 AM IST
An EasyJet flight to London has made an unscheduled stop in Germany after the pilot became concerned about a suspicious conversation on board.(Representative image: Reuters)

Berlin: An EasyJet flight to London has made an unscheduled stop in Germany after the pilot became concerned about a suspicious conversation on board.

The plane coming from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana landed at Cologne-Bonn airport at about 6.30 p.m. (1630 GMT) Saturday.

Airport authorities said in a statement that the 151 passengers on board disembarked the plane using emergency slides and were taken to a transit gate where they were checked by police.

German news agency dpa reports that police also destroyed a piece of baggage that couldn't be assigned to anybody on board.

Take-offs and landings were suspended for three hours, causing 10 flights to be diverted to other airports and delays to over a dozen more.

First Published: June 11, 2017, 10:39 AM IST
