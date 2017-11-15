Plane Crash in Russia's Far East Kills Six
There were seven people on board the L-410 aircraft including two crew, RIA said, adding that one passenger, a child, had survived the crash, but was in grave condition.
(Representative image / Reuters)
Moscow: Six people were killed when a small plane crashed in Russia's far eastern region of Khabarovsk early on Wednesday, Russian news agencies said.
