Plane Crash in Russia's Far East Kills Six

There were seven people on board the L-410 aircraft including two crew, RIA said, adding that one passenger, a child, had survived the crash, but was in grave condition.

Reuters

Updated:November 15, 2017, 11:28 AM IST
(Representative image / Reuters)
Moscow: Six people were killed when a small plane crashed in Russia's far eastern region of Khabarovsk early on Wednesday, Russian news agencies said.

