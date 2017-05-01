»
Police: 7 Shot During San Diego Pool Party; Suspect Dead

Associated Press

Updated: May 1, 2017, 12:53 PM IST
The San Diego police chief said at a news conference Sunday night that police received reports of a man shooting people by the swimming pool. (Photo: AP)

San Diego: Police say officers shot and killed a 49-year-old man suspected of shooting seven people at an apartment complex near the University of California, San Diego.

The San Diego police chief said at a news conference Sunday night that police received reports of a man shooting people by the swimming pool.

Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman says a department helicopter arrived first and saw the suspect still in the pool area and said he appeared to be reloading.

Three officers shot the suspect after he pointed the gun at them. Zimmerman said four black women, two black men, and one Hispanic man were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. One of the women later died.

One man broke his arm while fleeing. Zimmerman said the suspect was identified as Peter Selis.

