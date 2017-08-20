Police Find 3 Rental Vans Linked to Barcelona Terror Attack

: Police in Spain have linked three rental vans to the main fugitive from an Islamic extremist cell that carried out deadly vehicle attacks in Barcelona and a nearby seaside resort.A police official said on Sunday that all three vans were rented using the credit card of Younes Abouyaaquoub, the 22-year-old Moroccan suspected of plowing down pedestrians on Barcelona's Las Ramblas promenade Thursday, killing 13 and injuring 120.He remains at large and is the subject of a massive manhunt in northeastern Spain.The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to talk about an ongoing investigation, said one of the vans was used in the Barcelona attack. Another was found in Vic, 70 kilometers (44 miles) north of Barcelona on the road to Ripoll, where all the main attack suspects lived. The third was found in Ripoll itself.Police believe the terror cell in Spain, which reportedly comprised at least 12 young men, wanted to fill the vehicles with explosives to create a massive attack. The plans changed, however, after the house where their plot was being hatched blew up Wednesday in Alcanar.Investigators are seeking to unravel the role of an imam, Abdelbaki Es Satty, who is believed to have radicalised many of the youths from a small town called Ripoll, at the foot of the Pyrenees.Several of the suspects - including Abouyaaqoub - grew up or lived in the town of about 10,000 inhabitants. On Saturday, police raided the imam's apartment in Ripoll, his flatmate, who would only identify himself as Nourddem, said.Spanish media quoting police sources, said the officers were looking for DNA traces in the apartment to compare with body parts found in an explosion in a home in Alcanar, about 200 kilometres (120 miles) south of Barcelona, where the alleged jihadists were believed to have been building bombs.-With inputs from AP and AFP