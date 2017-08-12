Powerful Blast Kills 12, Injures 20 in Pakistan's Quetta City
Karachi: At least 12 people were killed and over 20 others injured on Saturday in a high intensity blast in Pakistan's Quetta city.
Baluchistan's Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said the bomb was apparently kept in a vehicle parked near the bus stop.
"Investigations are continuing but I can confirm it was a big explosion and there are around two dozen injured who are being shifted to nearby hospitals," Bugti said.
Twelve dead bodies were brought to the hospital and they were all badly charred and burnt, Duniya channel reported.
The blast was so loud that it was heard in far off areas and caused a huge fire in which some vehicles and auto rickshaws were also damaged.
