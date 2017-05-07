Preschool Teacher Fired in US After she Dragged a Student by Arm

Washington: A preschool teacher in Ohio has been fired after she was photographed dragging a student by the arm down a school hallway, according to a media report.

The teacher, who worked with children at a Youngstown school in the Mahoning County Head Start programme, was employed by Alta Care Group, a non-profit company that serves 845 children from birth to 5 years old.

Youngstown City Schools said one of their teachers saw this teacher pulling a child down the hallway by the arm, and took a picture of it. It's not known what prompted the incident, CNN reported.

Neither the student nor the teacher have been identified. The teacher has been told not to come back. Alta Care Group CEO Joseph Shorokey said the teacher does not reflect the programs values or standard for excellence.

He said that behaviour is inexcusable and wont be tolerated. "I want to make sure it is clear that the individual who was terminated does not reflect the values of the dedicated and skilled professionals at Alta Head Start," Shorokey said.

"These fine teachers and aides should not be unfairly portrayed as anything less because of the person who was terminated."

Shorokey did not comment on the student's age, but confirmed the student was in the Head Start program which provides education to students between the ages of 3 and 5.

"We took this matter very seriously," Shorokey said. "We took action immediately. We apologised to the parents, as well as to the community."