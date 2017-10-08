GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
President Trump Says 'Not Surprised' by Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations

The Oscar-winning movie producer said he was taking a leave of absence from his company and seeking therapy after the New York Times reported he had reached eight previously undisclosed settlements with women who made allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact.

Reuters

Updated:October 8, 2017, 8:44 AM IST
File image of Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump, whose presidential campaign was jolted a year ago by the release of a recording in which he boasted about groping women, said on Saturday he was not surprised by sexual harassment allegations against media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Oscar-winning movie producer said he was taking a leave of absence from his company and seeking therapy after the New York Times reported he had reached eight previously undisclosed settlements with women who made allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact.

"I've known Harvey Weinstein for a long time. I'm not at all surprised to see it," Trump told reporters at the White House.
Trump faced resounding criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike after the release of a 2005 recording from NBC's "Access Hollywood" in which he talked in vulgar terms about grabbing women by the genitals and trying to have sex with an unidentified married woman.

The recording was released a year ago. Asked about that by a reporter on Saturday, Trump said: "That's just locker room."
As a candidate, Trump at one point brushed off the recording as "locker room banter" but also apologized for making the remarks.
