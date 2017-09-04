GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Prince William and Wife Kate Expecting Third Child

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Puja Menon |

Updated:September 4, 2017, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Prince William and Wife Kate Expecting Third Child
William and Kate's two children George and Charlotte are aged four and two. Their third child would be fifth in line to the British throne. (Image: Reuters)
London: Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are expecting a third child, their office said on Monday.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," it said.

Kate was suffering from extreme morning sickness, a problem which occurred in her two previous pregnancies, and was being cared for at the palace having cancelled her official engagements for Monday, the statement said.

William and Kate's two children George and Charlotte are aged four and two. Their third child would be fifth in line to the British throne.

William, 35, is the eldest son of Prince Charles, the first in line to the throne, and a grandson of the queen.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.