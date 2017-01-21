Prince William to Wind up Pilot Job for Royal Duties

London: Britain's Prince William, second-in-line to the British throne, is to quit his full-time job as an air ambulance pilot this summer and work on royal duties instead, his family's official London residence Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

In its official statement, the palace said William and his wife Kate "are keen to continue to increase their official work on behalf of the queen and for the charities and causes they support", Xinhua news agency reported.

As Queen Elizabeth II will turn 91 this year, the move is seen as recruiting the younger royals to carry out a bigger share of the official duties.

The statement added that the royal couple's two children will start school in London this year. Prince George will begin school in September, and his younger sister Princess Charlotte will go to nursery and eventually to school in London.

Following service in the British Military, Prince William has been working as a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance. His family has lived close to Prince William's work in Norfolk, but the change will mean the family will spend more of their time living at Kensington Palace.

They will, however, retain their home in Norfolk, said a palace spokesman.

In the statement, Prince William said: "It has been a high privilege to fly with the East Anglia Air Ambulance following on from my time in the military. I have had experiences in this job I will carry with me for the rest of my life, and that will add a valuable perspective to my Royal work for decades to come."

Prince William is the eldest son of the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles.