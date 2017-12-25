Putin Critic Navalny Barred From Russian Presidential Election
Russia's central election commission voted on Monday to bar opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running in a presidential election next year, saying he was ineligible because of a past criminal conviction.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny submits his documents to be registered as a presidential candidate at the Central Election Commission in Moscow, Russia December 24, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS)
Moscow: Russia's central election commission voted on Monday to bar opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running in a presidential election next year, saying he was ineligible because of a past criminal conviction.
The commission said the conviction, for which Navalny received a suspended sentence and which he has repeatedly described as politically-motivated, meant he could not run for president in March.
Twelve members of the 13-member commission voted to bar Navalny. One member of the commission abstained, citing a possible conflict of interest.
Polls show President Vladimir Putin is on course to be comfortably re-elected, meaning he could remain in power until 2024.
Navalny, 41, has been jailed three times this year and charged with breaking the law by repeatedly organising public meetings and rallies.
The commission said the conviction, for which Navalny received a suspended sentence and which he has repeatedly described as politically-motivated, meant he could not run for president in March.
Twelve members of the 13-member commission voted to bar Navalny. One member of the commission abstained, citing a possible conflict of interest.
Polls show President Vladimir Putin is on course to be comfortably re-elected, meaning he could remain in power until 2024.
Navalny, 41, has been jailed three times this year and charged with breaking the law by repeatedly organising public meetings and rallies.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kunal Kemmu Shares Daughter Inaaya Naumi's Picture; Social Media Calls Her Cousin Taimur Ali Khan's Carbon Copy
- Coach Ravi Shastri Confident Ahead of South Africa Tour
- India Rise to 2nd place, Kohli Slips to 3rd in T20 Rankings
- Tiger Zinda Hai Becomes Salman Khan's 12th Film To Enter 100-Crore Club
- Things Indians Are Willing To Give Up For A Day’s Vacation: Sex, Alcohol And Internet