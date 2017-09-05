GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Putin Orders Foreign Ministry to Sue US Over Seizure of Diplomatic Property

Russian President Vladimir Putin this week warned he would order to take legal action over alleged violations of Russia's property rights by Washington.

Reuters

Updated:September 5, 2017, 10:07 PM IST
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: Reuters)
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his Foreign Ministry to sue the US government over the seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Putin also said Moscow reserved the right to further cut the number of U.S. diplomatic staff in response to what he called Washington's "boorish" treatment of Russia's diplomatic mission on US soil that took place last week.

