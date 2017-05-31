Putting Together a Holistic Solution to Defeat ISIS: White House

Washington: The White House has said the Trump administration's national security team is putting together a "holistic solution" to defeat ISIS.

"When that strategy is complete, we'll have something for you on it," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Tuesday at his daily news conference, the first after the return of President Donald Trump from his maiden overseas trip.

The White House press secretary also said the Afghan strategy review is still underway.

"On the Afghanistan review, he (Trump) is still reviewing that from the Department of Defense," he said.

Spicer said the "common thread" of his overseas sojourn was terrorism and national security.

"He wants to defeat terrorism. Throughout the trip, that was the common thread -- that uniting the Muslim world, talking about it with (Israeli) Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, talking about it even with the Pope, that wherever he went on this nine-day trip, protecting our country, protecting the world's people was at the front of that discussion," Spicer said.