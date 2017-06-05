Saudi Arabia-led Bloc Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Qatar as Gulf Widens

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates announced on Monday that they were severing diplomatic ties with Qatar in a fresh escalation of tensions between Gulf partners.

Saudi news agency SPA said Riyadh cut diplomatic ties and closed borders with its neighbour to "protect its national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism."

Bahrain news agency said the tiny kingdom was cutting ties with Doha over its insistence on "shaking the security and stability of Bahrain and meddling in its affairs."

Both the UAE and Egypt made the announcement on their state-run news agencies within minutes of each other.

Qatari officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the Associated Press said.

The dispute between Qatar and the Gulf's Arab countries started over a purported hack of Qatar's state-run news agency. It has spiraled since.

