GET APP News18 APP
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Qatar's Al Jazeera TV Says it Has Come Under Cyber Attack

Reuters

Updated: June 8, 2017, 10:45 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Qatar's Al Jazeera TV Says it Has Come Under Cyber Attack
The Al Jazeera Media Network logo is seen on its headquarters building in Doha, Qatar. Image: Reuters

Dubai: Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.

Al Jazeera is the flagship broadcaster for Qatar, which is in a stand-off with fellow Arab states over alleged ties to terrorism, a row which is endangering stability in the region.

"Al Jazeera Media Network under cyber attack on all systems, websites & social media platforms," it said on Twitter. Reuters could not immediately validate the report.

First Published: June 8, 2017, 10:45 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Photogallery

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.