Qatar's Al Jazeera TV Says it Has Come Under Cyber Attack
The Al Jazeera Media Network logo is seen on its headquarters building in Doha, Qatar. Image: Reuters
Dubai: Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.
Al Jazeera is the flagship broadcaster for Qatar, which is in a stand-off with fellow Arab states over alleged ties to terrorism, a row which is endangering stability in the region.
"Al Jazeera Media Network under cyber attack on all systems, websites & social media platforms," it said on Twitter. Reuters could not immediately validate the report.
BREAKING: Al Jazeera Media Network under cyber attack on all systems, websites & social media platforms. More soon: https://t.co/9o3ihGGVjD pic.twitter.com/ZlBBEpTDf6
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 8, 2017
First Published: June 8, 2017, 10:45 PM IST