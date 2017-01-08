Queen Elizabeth II Makes First Public Appearance After Illness
In this December 1, 2016 file photo, Queen Elizabeth II visits Goodenough College, the leading residential community for British and international postgraduate students studying in London. (Photo: Reuters/Stuart C. Wilson/Pool)
London: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday made her first public appearance for Sunday church service on her Sandringham estate after weeks of recuperating from a heavy cold.
The 90-year-old monarch arrived for the morning church service at St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk, after having missed the customary Christmas and New Years Day church services.
Members of the public came out to greet the Queen in the East Anglia region of England. A local said, "We saw her very close up. We have been waiting the past three weeks to know she has attended. It is very nice to see her and of course, Prince Philip too".
Wearing a blue hat with feathered detailing, black glovesand blue coat with a silver bow brooch pinned to it, the Queen arrived at the church in a burgundy Bentley with husband Duke of Edinburgh - Prince Philip.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and wife Kate, also attended the service after walking the short distance from the house to the church, but there was no sign of Prince George or Princess Charlotte.
Both the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had cancelled their plans to travel for Christmas on December 21 because of heavy colds.
The next day, they travelled by helicopter to the estate, rather than taking the train.
Prince Philip made a full recovery by Christmas Day and attended church with Prince Charles, Prince Harry and others, but the palace said the Queen was staying indoors to help with her recovery.
