Railway Worker Stops Woman From Jumping In Front Of Train

Beijing: The quick-thinking of a man saved the life a woman who tried to jump in front of a train at a station in China’s Fujian province.

In a video that has gone viral, the man can be seen pulling the woman who ran to the edge of the platform as a train comes in to safety, People's Daily Online reported.

The video, which is from a surveillance camera, is from a platform in Putian, China's Fujian province and took place on May 10.

The rescuer, a railway worker, was injured on his head.

The video begins with the woman running to the edge of the platform while the train, which is not in the frame yet, is approaching the station. The railway worker who was standing close to her chases her immediately and grabs her. Due to momentum, they both fall and the man knocks his head on platform. But he manages to hold on to her and pulls her to safety just as the train passes them.

According to reports, the woman is a college student.