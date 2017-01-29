Reactions to Donald Trump's Immigration Order: Who Said What

US President Donald Trump's order on halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations and a ban on refugees, apart from measures cracking down of immigration has been met by a range of reactions from various quarters.

Here are some of them:

- Google CEO Sundar Pichai: I am upset about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families

- Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg: Like many of you, I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump. We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat

- Apple CEO Tim Cook: This is not a policy we support… We have reached out to the White House to explain the negative effect on our coworkers and our company

- Elon Musk: The blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country’s challenges

- Uber Technologies Inc CEO Travis Kalanick: This ban will impact many innocent people - an issue that I will raise this coming Friday when I go to Washington for President Trump’s first business advisory group meeting

- Microsoft Corp President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith: As a company, Microsoft believes in a strong and balanced high-skilled immigration system. We believe in the importance of protecting legitimate and law-abiding refugees whose very lives may be at stake in immigration proceedings

- Netflix Inc Chief Executive Reed Hastings: It has been a sad week. It is time to link arms together to protect American values of freedom and opportunity

- Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky: Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right and we must stand with those who are affected