Washington: Appreciative of the US President Donald Trump standing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after North Korea conducted another ballistic missile test, a top Democratic Senator on Sunday said that the real answer to curtailing North Korea is China.

"The real answer to curtailing North Korea is China. Like on so many other areas, China has been woefully inadequate," Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader told CBS News in an interview.

"They could squeeze North Korea economically. Ninety per cent of the imports and exports go through China. And I think we have to tell the Chinese that they have to put the wood to North Korea in a much more serious way than they have done so far," Schumer said, a day after North Korea had yet another ballistic missile test, the first after Trump became the President.

"North Korea has shown itself to be an irresponsible nation in every way. And I am sure they are testing President Trump. I was glad he issued the statement with the Prime Minister of Japan, but he also ought to do it quickly with South Korea," Schumer said.

"South Korea is probably more susceptible to North Korea's virulence than any other country. And there was some doubt cast on the relationship in the campaign by the then candidate Trump.

"So, do the same thing with South Korea that he did with Japan, and do it quickly," he said.

Schumer said that the President should abandon his executive order that temporarily suspends the entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries into the United States.

"I think he ought to throw it in the trash. I think this executive order is so bad and so poisoned, and its genesis is so bad and terrible, that he ought to just throw it in the trash can," he asserted.

"When immigrants don't come to this country, it hurts our job creation, our job growth. Silicon Valley is very worried that a lot of their jobs are going to have to go to Vancouver, where Canada has a much more forward-looking immigration policy," Schumer said.

Schumer alleged that Trump is a President who is overreaching dramatically, who shows little respect for rule of law, who seems to violate the Constitution in his first three weeks, and intimidates judges who have cases before them.

"This demands a new standard, a much more independent justice than in the past, because, after all, the Supreme Court is our last refuge against a President who overreaches, who doesn't respect balance of power," he said.