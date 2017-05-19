Sweden Drops 7-yr-old Rape Probe Against Assange, But He Can Still be Arrested

Stockholm: Swedish prosecutors said on Friday that they had closed a seven-year rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, but British police said he would still be arrested if he left the Ecuadorean embassy in London where he has been holed up.

"Director of Public Prosecution, Marianne Ny, has today decided to discontinue the investigation regarding suspected rape by Julian Assange," it said in a statement.

Assange, 45, has been holed up in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since 2012, after taking refuge there to avoid extradition to Sweden over the rape allegation. Assange has denied the allegation.

He feared Sweden would in turn hand him over to the United States to face prosecution over WikiLeaks' publication of thousands of classified military and diplomatic documents in one of the largest information leaks in US history.

London police issued a statement after the Swedish announcement making clear Assange was still wanted by them. "Westminster Magistrates' Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Julian Assange following him failing to surrender to the court on the 29 June 2012," the police said.

"The Metropolitan Police Service is obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the Embassy."

UK refuses to confirm or deny whether it has already received a US extradition warrant for Julian Assange. Focus now moves to UK. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 19, 2017

Soon after the announcement, a photo of a smiling Assange was tweeted by this Twitter handle.

Assange was questioned in November in the presence of a Swedish prosecutor. He has repeatedly reiterated his innocence and said the sex was consensual.

Ny and Chief Prosecutor Ingrid Isgren were set to hold a press conference on the decision at 12:00 (3:30pm IST) on Friday.

The investigation has suffered from endless procedural complications since it began in 2010.

The statute of limitations on the rape allegation was due to expire in August 2020.

(With agency inputs)