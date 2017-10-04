Robbers Spent 3 Months Digging Tunnel to Steal $317 Million, Nabbed

Brazilian robbers tunneled nearly 2,000 feet (600 meters) in a daring attempt to rob a bank in Sao Paulo where they hoped to nab millions of dollars, police said.After a three-month operation, police nabbed 16 suspects late Monday. They swooped just before the alleged gang was able to use its impressively equipped tunnel to enter the safe at a Banco do Brasil branch in the country's financial capital.According to the authorities, the men said they were after one billion reais, or about $317 million."It would have been the world's biggest heist," said police chief Fabio Pinheiro Lopes on Globo television.Police said work on the tunnel began four months ago, starting from a house several blocks from the bank. It had sophisticated supports, fans and light.