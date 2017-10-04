Robbers Spent 3 Months Digging Tunnel to Steal $317 Million, Nabbed
A general view of a 500-meter-long tunnel that would lead into the main vault of Bank of Brazil, according to police, in Sao Paulo, Brazil (REUTERS)
Sao Paulo: Brazilian robbers tunneled nearly 2,000 feet (600 meters) in a daring attempt to rob a bank in Sao Paulo where they hoped to nab millions of dollars, police said.
After a three-month operation, police nabbed 16 suspects late Monday. They swooped just before the alleged gang was able to use its impressively equipped tunnel to enter the safe at a Banco do Brasil branch in the country's financial capital.
According to the authorities, the men said they were after one billion reais, or about $317 million.
"It would have been the world's biggest heist," said police chief Fabio Pinheiro Lopes on Globo television.
Police said work on the tunnel began four months ago, starting from a house several blocks from the bank. It had sophisticated supports, fans and light.
