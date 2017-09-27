: Several rockets exploded in and around Kabul airport on Wednesday hours after US Defense Secretary James Mattis arrived in the Afghan capital on an unannounced visit, police said. The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.The volley of missiles struck near the military section of the airport but there were no casualties, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP.Police have cordoned off the area to find the exact location from which the rockets were fired, he said, adding that no flights were cancelled.The attack came hours after Mattis arrived in the Afghan capital, the first member of Donald Trump's cabinet to visit the war-torn country since his pledge to stay the course in America's longest war.