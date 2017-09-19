Rohingya Crisis LIVE: Suu Kyi Willing to Review Rohingya Refugee Status 'At Any Time'

In a televised speech on Tuesday morning, Myanmar leader Aung Suu Kyi broke her silence on the devastating Rohingya crisis that has ravaged the state of Rakhine. Over 1,40,000 Rohingya Muslims are reported to have fled the country and entered Bangladesh. Suu Kyi on Tuesday said they are willing to review the refugee status of the Rohingyas "at any time". The 1982 Citizenship Law, had taken away the ethnic and citizenship rights of the Rohingya population. Since then, they have been rendered the largest stateless ethnic population of recent times.



Sep 19, 2017 10:01 am (IST) Myanmar leader Suu Kyi on Tuesday broke her silence on the ongoing Rohingya crisis in the Rakhine State and said that the country will investigate the reasons behind Rohingya Muslims fleeing the country.