Rohingya Crisis LIVE: UN Investigator Seeks More Time to Probe Myanmar Violence

Sep 19, 2017 10:50 am (IST)

According to a Reuters report, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she spoke to United States President Donald Trump on Monday about Rohingya Muslims flooding into her country from Myanmar, but she expects no help from him as he has made clear how he feels about refugees. As Donald Trump left an event he hosted at the United Nations on reforming the world body, Sheikh Hasina said she stopped him (Donald Trump) for a few minutes. She said: "He just asked how is Bangladesh? I said 'it's doing very well, but the only problem that we have is the refugees from Myanmar', but he didn't make any comment about refugees."