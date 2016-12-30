Russia Rejects 'Unfounded' US Vote Hacking Claims

Moscow: Russia has said it "categorically" rejected US claims of meddling in its presidential election after Washington imposed tough sanctions on the country's top two intelligence agencies, expelled agents and shut down two Russian compounds on US soil.

"We categorically reject the unfounded assertions and accusations made about Russia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday, according to the Ria-Novosti news agency.

Russia also pledged "adequate reprisals" over US sanctions and accused Washington of trying to destroy ties.

The United States wants to "definitively destroy US-Russia relations which have already reached a low" Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Russia will "react in an adequate manner based on the principles of reciprocity.