Russian 'Cannibal' Couple May Have Eaten 30 Humans Since 1999
The crimes were uncovered when a cell phone, which included images of the 35-year-old man posing with a dismembered female victim, was found on a street in Krasnodar earlier this month.
File photo of Dmitry Baksheev (left) and his wife Natalia Baksheeva. (Image courtesy: EAST2WEST NEWS)
Moscow: A Russian couple have been arrested over suspicion of killing and eating at least 30 of their victims since 1999 in Krasnodar region, police said.
A CNN report quoted police as saying that seven of the victims have been identified.
The crimes were uncovered when a cell phone, which included images of the 35-year-old man posing with a dismembered female victim, was found on a street in Krasnodar earlier this month.
The remains of the woman were found in a bag nearby the following day, according to the state media reports.
At first, the man denied having killed the woman, claiming he had found the remains and had taken photographs of himself with them, before losing his phone.
An informed source said that many of the details of the case were yet to be confirmed, but added that "at the moment, law enforcement had discovered a glass jar with a canned hand", CNN reported.
Earlier this year, former policeman Mikhail Popkov was charged with 60 additional murders in addition to 22 that had already resulted in convictions.
He carried out the killings over nearly 20 years.
