Russian Parliament Urges Tighter Security for Diplomats
A gunman wearing a suit and tie and shouting "Allahu Akbar" shot and killed Russia's ambassador to Turkey as he gave a speech at a photo exhibition on Monday. (Photo: AP)
Moscow: The lower chamber of the Russian parliament on Wednesday called for heightened security measures for Russian diplomats abroad following the assassination of the ambassador to Turkey.
The State Duma voted today on a resolution that condemned Monday's killing of Andrei Karlov and urged authorities to take extra steps to protect Russian diplomats abroad.
Investigators from Turkey and Russia and hunting for clues in the assassination of Karlov, who was shot in front of stunned onlookers at a photo exhibition in Ankara. Both Russia and Turkey have vowed that the assassination would not derail efforts to repair bilateral ties.
The killing came after days of protests by Turks angry over Moscow's support for Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russia's actions in Aleppo.
