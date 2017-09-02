Russian President Vladimir Putin Won't Attend UN General Assembly
US President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of the United Nations, will seek to gather global support for reforming the world body when he hosts an event at UN headquarters in New York on September 18.
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend this month's United Nations General Assembly in New York, Russian news wire quoted his spokesman as saying on Saturday.
It was not immediately clear if Putin had planned to attend the event initially.
