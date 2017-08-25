Samsung Heir Jay Y Lee Jailed for 5 Years in Bribery Case That Led to South Korean President’s Fall
The Seoul Central District Court was delivering its verdict on charges against Lee, 49, ranging from bribery to perjury in a scandal that led to the ouster in March of the then president, Park Geun-hye.
Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Group heir arrives at Seoul Central District Court to hear the bribery scandal verdict on August 25, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: Reuters)
Seoul: A South Korean court jailed Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee for five years on Friday.
Lee, who denied wrongdoing, has been in detention since February.
