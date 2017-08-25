GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Samsung Heir Jay Y Lee Jailed for 5 Years in Bribery Case That Led to South Korean President’s Fall

The Seoul Central District Court was delivering its verdict on charges against Lee, 49, ranging from bribery to perjury in a scandal that led to the ouster in March of the then president, Park Geun-hye.

Reuters

Updated:August 25, 2017, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Samsung Heir Jay Y Lee Jailed for 5 Years in Bribery Case That Led to South Korean President’s Fall
Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Group heir arrives at Seoul Central District Court to hear the bribery scandal verdict on August 25, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: Reuters)
Seoul: A South Korean court jailed Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee for five years on Friday.

The Seoul Central District Court was delivering its verdict on charges against Lee, 49, ranging from bribery to perjury in a scandal that led to the ouster in March of the then president, Park Geun-hye.

Lee, who denied wrongdoing, has been in detention since February.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Curfew Imposed, Army On Stand-By Ahead of Ram Rahim Verdict on Rape Case

Curfew Imposed, Army On Stand-By Ahead of Ram Rahim Verdict on Rape Case

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.