Sartaj Aziz Writes to New UN Secretary-General on Kashmir Issue

Islamabad: Pakistan's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has sent a letter to new UN Secretary- General Antonio Guterres, saying it is responsibility of the UN to play its role for the "just and durable" settlement of the outstanding issue of Kashmir, Foreign Office said on Thursday.

Aziz also noted in the letter that the challenges confronting the region could be best addressed through regional cooperation, conflict resolution and peaceful settlement of disputes, Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

He underlined Pakistan's commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as its desire to settle all outstanding issues with India, including Jammu and Kashmir.

"He emphasised the responsibility of the United Nations for the just and durable settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with resolutions of the Security Council," said FO.

Aziz also congratulated Guterres on assumption of office of the UN Secretary-General on January 1, succeeding Ban Ki-moon.

The Advisor underscored Pakistans unwavering commitment and support to multilateralism and advancing the objectives of the United Nations in all domains including international peace and security, development, climate change, humanitarian issues and human rights.

He assured the Secretary-General of Pakistans support for strengthening the United Nations in the years to come, the FO said.