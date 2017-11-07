Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Lebanon's Saad Hariri Being Detained

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir dismissed as "nonsense" on Monday allegations that the kingdom had forced Lebanon's prime minister to resign, blaming militant group Hezbollah for the country's political crisis."Hezbollah did by its actions. Hezbollah did by hijacking the political system in Lebanon. Hezbollah did it by threatening political leaders," Jubeir said in an interview with CNN.Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri quit in a surprise broadcast from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, plunging the coalition government into political uncertainty.Jubeir said Hariri was free to leave the kingdom at any time.