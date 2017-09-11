In what could invite fresh trouble for the Saudi Arabia government, evidence in a major lawsuit in the 9/11 attacks has revealed that officials of the Saudi embassy in Washington may have sponsored a ‘dry run’ for the hijackings.has come up with the startling revelation on the 16th anniversary of the deadly terror attacks in the United States, which could further reinforce the claims that the Saudi government had a major role to play in the 2001 attacks.The New York Post article has stated that two years before the attacks, officials of the Saudi Embassy paid for two Saudi nationals, who were living undercover in the United States as students, to fly from Phoenix to Washington “in a dry run for the 9/11 attacks.” The report have attributed these allegations to an amended complaint filed on behalf of the families of some 1,400 victims who died in the terrorist attacks.Saudi Arabia has always denied any involvement in the terror attacks that left 3,000 people dead and over 6,000 injured.The report further writes: “We’ve long asserted that there were longstanding and close relationships between al Qaeda and the religious components of the Saudi government,” said Sean Carter, the lead attorney for the 9/11 plaintiffs. “This is further evidence of that.”In the September 11 attacks, that changed the way the world looked at Islam and also terrorism, al-Qaeda, a terror organization headed by Osama Bin Laden, orchestrated four attacks by hijacking four separate passenger airplanes and flying them into the Twin Towers in New York and the US defence headquarters of Pentagon.