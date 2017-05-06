X

1-min read

Sharif, Bajwa Agree to 'Amicably' Resolve Row Over Leaked Report

News18.com

Updated: May 6, 2017, 2:28 PM IST
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the country’s army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa have resolved to "amicably" address differences over a leaked report, media reports have said.

In a front-page story in October, Dawn newspaper had reported a rift between the civilian and military leaderships over Pakistan-based militant groups that engage in proxy war against India and Afghanistan. The Army “resented” the "leaked news" item and asked for a probe.

The military had demanded full implementation of recommendations by a committee which probed a story of a meeting in which civilian leaders confronted the military over its alleged reluctance to halt Islamist groups in the country.

Sharif sacked his foreign policy aide Tariq Fatemi but army rejected the move, triggering speculation about the public posturing by the military.

However, the situation was apparently brought under control during a meeting between Bajwa and Sharif.

Geo News reported that meeting was held on Thursday night at the "wish" the prime minister.

It quoted sources that both had a pleasant meeting, adding that matter pertaining to Dawn Leaks, security and border situation were discussed.

"PM Sharif and Chief Of Army Staff Bajwa agreed that the issues surrounding Dawn Leaks would be dealt with amicably," it reported further.

The Prime Minister's House or the army did not comment on the meeting, PTI reported.

Earlier on Friday, Sharif held a meeting with Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, who had last week promised that his ministry will issue a notification based on the recommendations of the Dawn leaks report.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: May 6, 2017, 2:28 PM IST
