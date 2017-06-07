Sharif Probe: Investigation Team Submits Second Report With SC

Islamabad: A high-profile investigation team probing the graft allegations against Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his two sons on Tuesday submitted its first second fortnightly report to the Supreme Court.

The apex court in its judgment on April 20 had asked the government to set up the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the allegations that the Sharif's family properties in London were purchased with ill-gotten money.

The court expressed satisfaction over the progress of the case and said the JIT should complete the investigation in 60 days as set earlier.

Under the court orders of April 20, the JIT would complete the investigation within 60 days. But it must share a fortnightly report with the court. The court warned JIT that no additional time would be given to the team.

Responding to hurdles and problems faced by the JIT, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan who heads the bench, ordered it to separately provide the details in written form.

Meanwhile, the issue of a picture of Sharif's son Hussain Nawaz echoed in the court as the lawyer representing Hussain asked the court bench to hear his petition regarding picture as soon as possible.

In his application, Hussain has asked the court to set up a commission to probe how his picture was taken and circulated on social media.

Sharif's family and its supporters claim that the picture showing Hussain sitting alone in a room before investigators was aimed at humiliating the Sharifs.

The court asked the JIT to respond to Hussain's petition and scheduled a hearing for June 12.

Sharifs two sons—Hussain and Hassan—have already appeared before the JIT, which would also probe the premier.

The case is rooted in the Panama Papers which showed that Sharifs family owned offshore companies which managed the London properties.