Showboat: Trump's Word For Comey Has Twitter in Splits
File photo of President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: After "farrago of distortions" which Congress MP Shashi Tharoor used to get back at a television news anchor, the latest word to catch the fancy on social media is "showboat"—used by Trump as an explanation on why he fired James Comey as director of Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“He’s a showboat. He’s a grandstander. The FBI has been in turmoil,” Trump told NBC in his first interview since Comey was abruptly removed.
White House Principal Deputy Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later defended Trump over his choice of words, saying: “I think that it speaks pretty clearly. Those words don’t leave a lot of room for interpretation, so I think it’s pretty clear what he meant.”
But many on Twitter found the adjective ironical coming from Trump who, to put it mildly, isn’t exactly known for being modest about his means and ways. Some reminded the US president that those living in "gold-plated mansions" shouldn't throw such stones.
The idea of this guy calling anyone a showboat without irony is very, very funny to me. pic.twitter.com/7EIvoELLeN
— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) May 11, 2017
A man who threw a party when he tried to take healthcare away and holds rallies after elected called Comey a "showboat".
Trump is unreal!
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 11, 2017
Trump on why he fired Comey: “He’s a showboat, he’s a grandstander.” #LSSC pic.twitter.com/LoIut4WiPD
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 12, 2017
A person who is as close as one can get to the human embodiment of an actual showboat called James Comey a showboat
— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 12, 2017
Overheard: Trump calling Comey a "showboat" is like Liberace calling someone "flamboyant."
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 12, 2017
Irony Alert! 😂The guy who lives N Gold Plated Mansions-has his name on everything-feeds his ego w/campaign rallies-says Comey is a Showboat.
— W Smith Ω (@WesSmith123) May 12, 2017
