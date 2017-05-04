DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Slumped And Mumbling, 93-year-old Mugabe Denies Zimbabwe is 'Fragile'
In this file photo, Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe speaks to supporters gathered to celebrate his 93rd birthday at Matopas near Bulawayo. (Photo: Reuters)
Durban (South Africa): Zimbabwe's 93-year-old president, Robert Mugabe, sat slumped in his chair, wringing his hands, as he told a panel discussion on Thursday in a low murmur that his country was not a "fragile state".
But he told a panel discussion on "fragile countries" at the World Economic Forum for Africa in the South African city of Durban that Zimbabwe's economy was on the mend.
"Zimbabwe is not a fragile state, it is one of the most highly developed countries, second after South Africa," he said. "You cannot even talk about us as a 'fragile state' from an economic point of view."
He and his party say the economy has been undermined by Western powers.
"This year we will have a bumper harvest. Not just maize, we have cotton and tobacco ... we are not a poor country," Mugabe said.
He is due to lead his ZANU-PF party as its candidate for the next presidential election expected in mid-2018, when he will be 94.
Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said last week that Zimbabwe had met all conditions to clear arrears to the World Bank and African Development Bank, paving the way for possible funding from the International Monetary Fund, which last lent Zimbabwe money in 1999.
