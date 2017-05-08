Sohail Mahmood Gets 'All-clear' to Replace Abdul Basit as Pak Envoy to India

New Delhi: Career diplomat Sohail Mahmood is set to replace Abdul Basit as Pakistan ambassador to India at a time when ties are at a new low following the mutilation of two Indian soldiers by the Pakistan army and the death penalty to Kulbhushan Jadhav, reports said.

A report in the Times of India said Mahmood, who served in Pakistan missions in Washington, New York, Ankara and Thailand, has been granted visa by India to take over from Basit, who has maintained a hawkish stand on key issues. The 55-year-old holds a Masters degrees in History and International Relations.

This is the first time Mahmood will have a role to play in Pakistan’s policies vis-a-vis India.

Basit, who has completed his turbulent three-year tenure in New Delhi, could be sent as ambassador or high commissioner to a European capital. He suffered a major disappointment earlier this year when his junior Tehmina Janjua was appointed Pakistan's Foreign Secretary.

Earlier reports had said that Basit had thought of resigning later decided to stay put, making it clear to his bosses he would not work in any 'subordinate' position to Janjua.

