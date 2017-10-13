GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
South African Court Upholds Ruling Reinstating Corruption Charges Against President Jacob Zuma

Zuma was appealing against a High Court ruling in April 2016 that ordered a review of a decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to set aside hundreds of corruption charges against Zuma.

Reuters

Updated:October 13, 2017, 2:22 PM IST
File image of South Africa President Jacob Zuma. (Image: Reuters)
Bloemfontein: South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday upheld a ruling by the High Court that had reinstated corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma, piling further pressure on a head of state already facing several scandals.

Zuma was appealing against a High Court ruling in April 2016 that ordered a review of a decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to set aside hundreds of corruption charges against Zuma. That decision allowed Zuma to run for president in 2009.
