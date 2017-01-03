South Korean President Refuses to Testify in Impeachment Trial

Seoul: South Korean President Park Geun-hye has refused to testify in a case that will decide her future following her impeachment over a corruption scandal, forcing the Constitutional Court to delay the start of oral arguments.

With Park refusing to appear today, the nine-justice court asked her to testify on Thursday. Her no-show brought criticism from lawmakers, who serve as prosecutors during the presidential impeachment trial.

The court says it cannot force Park to appear in the hearings, which under law can proceed without her if she refuses for a second time to appear.

Lawmakers last month voted to impeach Park after prosecutors accused her of colluding with a close confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allow the friend to manipulate government affairs.