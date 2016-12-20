Sri Lanka Arrests Seven Indian Fishermen
Representative image
Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy assisted the Coast Guard to arrest seven Indian fishermen poaching illegally in the northern seas of the island country, the navy said on Tuesday.
The fishermen were arrested in the waters northwest of Delft Island on Monday and were handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries, Jaffna, reports Xinhua news agency.
Two Indian fishing trawlers were seized.
Fisheries Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said there had been a 50-percent drop in poaching by Indian trawlers in Sri Lankan waters due to enhanced patrolling by the navy and Coast Guard.
"At least three Indian fishing boats enter Sri Lankan waters every week... This is a huge threat to the Sri Lankan fishing industry," he said.
The minister said Sri Lanka and India will have more talks to seek a solution to the long-standing disputes between fishermen.
The Indian foreign minister and fisheries minister were expected to attend the talks in Colombo next month.
Recommended For You
- Aww-dorableFirst Pictures Of Kareena-Saif's Baby Taimur Ali Khan Are Going Viral
- serial offenderAhmed Shehzad Fined for Misbehaving With Umpire
- Yearender 2016How JK Rowling Made 2016 a Year For Potterheads
- Prince is homeHere are Kareena, Saif's First Photos With Baby Taimur As They Arrive Home
- RANJI KNOCKOUTSRanji Trophy Quarter Final: Top 5 Players to Watch Out For