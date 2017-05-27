DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Sri Lanka Seeks International Help After Deadly Flooding, Landslides
People are transported on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road as a man pushes his bike thorugh the water, in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka on May 27, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte)
Colombo: The number of people known to have been killed in floods and landslides in Sri Lanka rose to 113, officials said on Saturday, as the country appealed for international assistance.
The Foreign Ministry said that in coordination with the Disaster Management Ministry, an appeal had been made to the United Nations and neighbouring countries to provide assistance "especially in the areas of search and rescue operations".
India is sending three Navy ships with supplies and other aid, the first of which arrived in Colombo on Saturday night.
Officials said deaths were reported from the western coastal district of Kalutara, the central southern district of Ratnapura and the southern district of Matara.
The early rainy season downpours have forced many families from their homes and affected over 270,000 people across the nation.
Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said multiple landslides were reported in Kalutara, Ratnapura and Matara.
The wettest time of the year in Sri Lanka's south is usually from May to September.
The island nation also gets heavy rains in the North West monsoonal season from November to February.
Sri Lankan meteorology officials said Thursday's rains were the worst since 2003 and they expected more in the coming days.
Recommended For You
- When Caste Killed Community in Saharanpur
- GM Accused in Lawsuit of Cheating on Diesel Truck Emissions
- Exclusive: Read Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi
- Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy Warm-up, Live From Birmingham
- Sehwag Blames Wife for Missing Sachin's Movie Premiere With Hilarious Tweet