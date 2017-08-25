Suicide Bomber Attacks Shiite Mosque in Kabul
Kabul police spokesman Abdul Basir Mujahid said a suicide bomber "detonated himself inside the mosque", adding that there were casualties but he could not confirm how many. The interior ministry confirmed a "terrorist attack" had taken place.
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
Kabul: A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a Shiite mosque in Kabul on Friday in what officials said was an ongoing attack, the latest violence to strike the Afghan capital.
