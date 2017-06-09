Suicide Bomber Kills 11 in South Baghdad
Representative image. Photo: Reuters
Hilla: A suicide bomber blew himself up in a market in the town of Musayyib, south of Baghdad, on Friday killing at least 11 people, a police officer and a medic said.
"There are 11 dead and 17 wounded from a suicide attack targeting civilians in a market in the centre of Musayyib," a police lieutenant told AFP.
First Published: June 9, 2017, 3:23 PM IST
