Suicide Bomber Kills 11 in South Baghdad

AFP

Updated: June 9, 2017, 3:24 PM IST
Representative image. Photo: Reuters

Hilla: A suicide bomber blew himself up in a market in the town of Musayyib, south of Baghdad, on Friday killing at least 11 people, a police officer and a medic said.

"There are 11 dead and 17 wounded from a suicide attack targeting civilians in a market in the centre of Musayyib," a police lieutenant told AFP.

First Published: June 9, 2017, 3:23 PM IST
