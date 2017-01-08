Suicide Bomber Kills At least 11 at Baghdad's Main Vegetable Market
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack at a vegetable market in eastern Baghdad, Iraq January 8, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS)
Baghdad: A suicide bomber blew up a car at the entrance of Baghdad's main vegetable market on Sunday, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens, security officials and medics said.
"A soldier at the gate of Jamila market opened fire on a suicide car bomb after noticing a suspect vehicle but the terrorist blew up his car," interior ministry spokesman Saad Maan said.
A police colonel and a hospital official said at least 11 people were killed and 35 wounded. Maan said the soldier who opened fire on the attacker was among the wounded.
Jamila is the main wholesale vegetable market in Baghdad and lies in Sadr City, a vast, mostly Shiite, neighbourhood in the northeast of the capital which has been repeatedly targeted.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but all such recent bombings have been claimed by the Sunni extremists of the Islamic State group.
The most recent major attack claimed by IS was on January 2 - also in Sadr City - when a suicide bomber blew up a vehicle packed with explosives among a crowd of day labourers waiting for work, killing 35 people.
